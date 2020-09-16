Lana bullied on her new Instagram video, threatens to quit social media along with Miro

Lana is the latest WWE Superstar to have been subjected to cyberbullying. The Ravishing Russian received several hurtful comments on her latest Instagram video that also features Natalya.

Lana issued two tweets in which she addressed the cyberbullying incident. Lana found it crazy that she garnered so much hate for a TikTok video which was also uploaded on Natalya's Instagram handle. While Lana attracted a lot of negativity, the reactions on Natalya's post were completely of the opposite nature.

It’s crazy to see me that I can post a video on my IG & get so much hate & cyber bullying comments & then @NatbyNature can post the exact same video and everyone say it’s the best TikTok ever ! It’s the same video that I made.... why are all of you such bullies to me ? — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 16, 2020

Lana's sends a message to all the cyberbullies

Lana then sent a message to all the people who indulged in online bullying and said that she would be forced to deactivate all the social media accounts of her household, which also includes her husband Miro's (Rusev) social media handles.

Lana stated that mental health is an important aspect of life, and cyberbullying can be detrimental to one's mental well-being. She called for everyone to respect her and to stop the cyberbullying.

If all of you keep coming at me in cyber bullying ways .... the entire house hold of @ToBeMiro & my social medias will be turned off. Mental health is the most important. Cyber bullying can really effect someone’s mental health. Please have respect & stop cyber bullying me. — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) September 16, 2020

Cyber Bullying is a menace that has received much-needed attention in recent times. Almost every notable personality has to endure the adverse effects of stardom, which, in today's day and age, is online bullying. Lana's standing up to cyberbullying needs to be respected as it's another big step in ensuring that the unwanted online hate is brought to an end.

Lana is currently booked to be in a storyline alliance with Natalya on RAW. The duo are a constant presence on social media, and that has helped add another dimension to their on-screen partnership.