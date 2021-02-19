"I'm so thankful" - Lana gets emotional over her friendship with Becky Lynch

RAW Superstar Lana has come a long way in WWE. The star began her career as the manager of her husband, Rusev - now known as AEW's Miro. Lana is now often seen in the ring on Monday Night RAW, and she is currently partnered up with former SmackDown Women's Champion, Naomi. In a recent interview, the Ravishing Russian discussed how Becky Lynch has helped her grow.

Lana has been a featured player in WWE since she debuted in 2013. She has fully transitioned into an in-ring role in the past year, and she has been working hard to hone her craft. Though she hasn't held a title yet, she's one of the most recognizable stars on the RAW brand.

In a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT, Lana opened up about her close friendship with Lynch.

“Becky has helped me a lot. That would be someone that probably people don’t know about because of characters, storylines etc. But man, I have learned so much from Becky! I think partly, before The Man started, at live events she would be in the match and taking heat and I would be learning from her. She was so tough on me. But man, if she wasn’t tough, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. She was so tough - she would always be like ‘toughen up!’ and this and that."

“And now, I get texts from her saying ‘I’m so proud of you.’ She texts me every single week. I’m so thankful for that because when this whole pandemic started, I remember being so discouraged and I remember her telling me ‘you’re so strong. You’re such a strong woman. Now you’ve got to be who you are. Keep on carrying this, keep working hard, harder than anyone else so we can bring the people back that we love so much’ – and I remember those words."

The wonderful support @BeckyLynchWWE has given @LanaWWE during her WWE tenure even made Lana shed a tear talking about it. Definitely check it out ⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/ISizi2qbY8 pic.twitter.com/MlCQWmMsEX — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) February 19, 2021

Lana has been part of the women's evolution in WWE. Though Lynch, Charlotte Flair and others are at the forefront of this movement, Lana has had a prominent role in her own right.

Lana, Mickie James and Becky Lynch in WWE

Lana revealed that Becky Lynch once said something special to her, and the message has stayed with her. Lana claimed that Lynch's words have helped motivate her as a WWE Superstar:

“I just remember when she was like, 'You’ve got to be the strong woman that you are’ – those words helped me not to give up, you know? Hearing Becky say that about me. Every single day I start my morning like ‘I’m strong, I’m resilient I’m durable – I’m going to keep going."

Lana has often been a target of the fans' criticism, but she has continued to persevere. Her journey was featured in a recent WWE Chronicle documentary.

The full interview with Lana can be found here.