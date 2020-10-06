"Lana got put through a table again" - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas reacts to Lana being 'buried' on RAW

Lana has not had the easiest time on WWE RAW recently. In the last four weeks, she has been put through the ringside announce table three times by Nia Jax. Nia Jax has made it a weekly routine of putting Lana through the table with the help of a Samoan Drop. This week on WWE RAW was no exception to this rule.

Now, for a while now, the WWE Universe has noticed that WWE has started booking Lana in this manner ever since her husband, Miro (formerly known as Rusev), appeared on AEW and cut a scathing promo on WWE after having been released from the company in April.

Jimmy Korderas talks about Lana being buried on WWE RAW

Former WWE referee and veteran of the business, Jimmy Korderas, talked about how Lana is being treated on WWE RAW. He said that he felt that although Lana was losing regularly and being put through a table on a regular basis, there was a positive way to look at it as she was being featured regularly on WWE television in quite a prominent position, something that not too many stars are able to do.

He went on to say that perhaps she was not really being 'buried'.

"There was a regular tweeter, I won't call you out, who asked me a question and said, 'Lana got put through a table again (by Nia Jax). Is this punishment for what her husband Miro, the former Rusev, is doing on AEW and saying all that stuff?' Let me put you to it this way, I can see how it can be construed that way. But before she got together with Natalya and got 'buried' as some people might want to say, where was she on TV? She was not seen at all. She was nowhere to be found. Now at least she was on TV every week and she is in a somewhat prominent role. Is that being buried?"

In today's #ReffinRant answering a Twitter question I got during RAW last night with my take on the subject. Everyone has their perspective, mine is.....? #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/MYUlM81xFJ — Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) October 6, 2020

