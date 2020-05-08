Lana has a message for WWE fans who are 'crying' over Rusev's release

Lana and Rusev

WWE Superstar Lana has uploaded a new video on her official Youtube channel. She has finally shared her detailed thoughts on the WWE release of her on-screen ex-husband, Rusev.

Lana, in character, recalled the incident on an episode of RAW months ago, when she and Bobby Lashley were taken to jail by the Nashville police. She stated that the reason she was arrested was that Rusev had bribed the cops. She then showed a bunch of video clips featuring RAW segments from the past where Rusev can be seen berating her. Lana proceeded to address the fans "who are crying" over Rusev's release.

For all you guys crying right now, devastated, look, I get it. I cry when I watch Grey's Anatomy, right, whenever my favorite character is either taken off the show, written off the show, or, you know, dies on the show. I'M DEVASTATED.

So I get what the WWE Universe is feeling right now, they're devastated that so many of their favorite characters are not gonna be on WWE programming anymore, and I know that Rusev was the #1 trend, or #2 trend... #2 globally and like, #1 in the USA, or something crazy. I can assure all of you guys, not that I'm talking to Rusev every day or something like that, but I can assure you, that the man that I found in 2013 in NXT, discovered him, the man that climbed up the ladder in WWE, is made up of a lot (video cuts). Anyhoo, what does the Ravishing Russian Lana have to think about her ex-husband Rusev being fired? Karma's a b**ch.

Rusev was released by WWE following a long feud with Bobby Lashley

Rusev was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go recently by WWE, as a part of budget cuts amidst the Coronavirus crisis. The Bulgarian Brute made his main roster debut alongside Lana in 2014.

Back in 2019, Lana aligned with Bobby Lashley, and Rusev got into a long feud with the duo. Rusev spent the final few weeks of his WWE stint away from weekly action. There's still no word as to what Rusev is planning in regards to his future as a pro-wrestler.