This week could be the biggest one yet in the seven-year WWE career of Lana. Known more for putting the "E" in WWE during her tenure, Lana is on a mission to prove her mettle as an in-ring performer.

Her current storyline is one that imitates her real life, as she battles both harsh public perception and contempt from her co-workers in the land of kayfabe. That could all change in just a matter of days.

Lana will battle Nia Jax one-on-one this Monday night on RAW. It's a chance at redemption after weeks of harassment at the hands of "The Irresistible Force" that included an unprecedented nine consecutive weeks of being slammed through the announcer's table.

"I am so nervous, but I'm so excited. I mean, Nia is the dragon that hasn't been swayed and, you know, this Monday is going to be David versus Goliath. That's literally what the match is going to be. And, you know, just like David went into that war knowing that all the odds were against him, I'm going into this knowing that like pretty much a lot of odds are against me."

As if facing a bigger and stronger opponent wasn't enough, Lana has to overcome another obstacle in self doubt. It is something that is relatable to the audience, as many people lose that mental battle in every day life, Lana told Sportskeeda in an exclusive conversation.

"It's really easy when we see an obstacle, when we see something that is, you know, our Goliaths in our life... it's easy to run from it, but instead we need to run into our fears. We need to run to the things that, you know, that we're scared of. And we need to run into the things that, that our dreams that we're scared of sometimes chasing. And that's what Nia is for me."

In the last few weeks, Lana has found a new friend and life coach in RAW Women's Champion Asuka. The Empress of Tomorrow has come to the aid of Lana in her battle with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. In return, it could earn her another run with the Women's Tag Team titles.

Can Asuka help Lana achieve her dream of winning WWE gold?

Lana says it's her dream to become a champion in WWE. She's had a few opportunities over the years, but hasn't been able to hoist a title above her head. On Sunday, December 20th at TLC, she'll have another chance as she and Asuka battle Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team titles.

A victory would mean so much more than finally getting one over on Nia Jax. Beating her Goliath would be the cherry on top of a much larger and challenging journey. A journey of endless drive and dedication.

"I've been working hard. I've been working hard in silence. I've been working hard when nobody knows that I'm working hard and you know, that's what this is. Sometimes you just have to persevere so hard for your dreams. Sometimes you just have to keep on working harder than anyone else, and everyone else. You have to be showing up. You have to be coming earlier. You have to leave later. You have to keep on persevering, and even sometimes when you think no one sees it or no one might know about it or find out about it. But you do it because you love it and that's what wrestling has been for me. That's what, you know, stepping into that squared circle has been for me."

Lana told Sportskeeda that she knows not everyone in the WWE Universe views her as championship material. She's clearly put her nose to the grindstone to change that.

For Lana it's been years of blood, sweat, tears, bumps, long days, and trips to Tampa Bay to train with Natalya and Tyson Kidd. At TLC, she has a chance to prove to herself that it was all worth it.

Moreover, she can finally to prove to anyone who has ever doubted her that she is Championship material.