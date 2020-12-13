Lana makes a bold statement about her Women's Tag Team Championship match at WWE TLC 2020 (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Lana is arguably going through the best phase of her wrestling career. After becoming the sole survivor for Team RAW at Survivor Series 2020, Lana is all set to team up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's tag team titles at TLC 2020.

Ahead of her big match next Sunday, Lana sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino during which she was full of praise for her tag partner at WWE TLC 2020, Asuka. Lana went on to claim that the two of them will walk out of the pay-per-view as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"Now I'm getting the opportunity to become champion, and I know that people might think that I might not accomplish this thing. My tag partner is literally Asuka and she is one of the best in-ring competitors in the world. She is better than Nia, she is better than Shayna. So, that just shows you what happens when you prepare. I have been preparing and preparing and preparing, and just hoping and believing and doing everything possible. And now my tag partner is literally one of the best in-ring competitors in the world, and I believe we are gonna become champions. I believe we are going to become women tag team champions next Sunday."

Lana in WWE recently

After months and months of Lana not doing anything noteworthy on Monday Night RAW, WWE started an angle with her where Nia Jax put her through the announcer's table for nine consecutive weeks. When Lana was announced to be part of Team RAW for Survivor Series 2020 alongside Nia Jax, fans expected the two of them to get into a fight mid-match at the pay-per-view.

Instead, WWE surprised fans as Lana became the sole survivor for Team RAW at the pay-per-view, even though she didn't pin even a single member of Team SmackDown. Following that on RAW, she saved Asuka from an attack from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Advertisement

This led to the company announcing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match for TLC 2020 with Lana and Asuka teaming up to challenge Jax and Baszler. Lana is yet to win any championship in WWE, but things might change next Sunday.

If you use any quotes from this article, give h/t to Sportskeeda for transcription with a link back to this article.