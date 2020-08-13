Lana makes scandalous revelation regarding Rusev at WrestleMania 31

Rusev and Lana were one of the most entertaining acts in WWE before the former was let go. Rusev found his name on the list of wrestlers that were relieved of their contract in April. The Bulgarian Brute was one of the fiercest competitors in WWE and was on an unbeaten run until he faced John Cena at WrestleMania 31.

Rusev and Lana at WrestleMania 31

Heading into WrestleMania 31, Rusev hadn't been beaten in a singles match since he and Lana made their main roster debut. Rusev won the United States Championship from Sheamus early in his career. As the United States Champion, Rusev defended the Title against Superstars such as Jack Swagger and John Cena.

At WWE Fastlane, Rusev defeated John Cena when the Leader of The Cenation passed out in Rusev's submission hold. Over the next few weeks, Cena kept challenging Rusev to a rematch and finally got his match when Lana agreed.

John Cena and Rusev met at WrestleMania 31 with the United States Championship on the line. At the event, Rusev and Lana made an elaborate entrance in a tank. John Cena beat Rusev at WrestleMania that night, ending The Bulgarian Brute's undefeated run.

Lana is still signed with the WWE, and it looks like she and Natalya have formed a Tag Team. The duo haven't had teamed up in a match together, but they were seen taking shots at Mickie James on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Lana hasn't held a Championship in the WWE, and if she and Natalya play their cards right, The Ravishing Russian may just become the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Rusev, on the other hand, after being let go by the WWE has become a professional Twitcher. During his Twitch stream, The Bulgarian Brute plays games and recalls many stories during his time in the WWE. Rusev recently claimed that he was done with wrestling and wouldn't return to WWE.