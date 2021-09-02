Lana posts tease after 90-day non-compete clause ends

Former WWE Superstar Lana posted a tease on her Instagram handle after her 90-day WWE non-compete clause reached its end.

Lana was released by WWE on June 2, 2021 after being a mainstay on the roster for about eight years. Lana's 90-day non-compete clause has come to an end and she reacted to the same by sharing a tease on Instagram.

90 days is over. …. You know what that means ????

Lana was a pretty controversial figure during her WWE run

Lana and Bobby Lashley's feud with Miro on WWE RAW was an incredibly controversial angle that garnered millions of views on WWE's social media, but was also slammed by fans on a regular basis.

Miro, a babyface, came out of the feud worse off as Lashley won most of their matches. By the end of it, even Lashley didn't know what was happening with him, Lana, and Miro:

"I got put in a role with Lana for some time now. I don't know what's going to go on with Rusev and I. I don't know if that's done if it's finished if it's not finished,” said Bobby Lashley.

Lana was bashed by fans on social media for being a part of the storyline. After Miro's WWE departure and AEW debut, Lana was put in an angle with Nia Jax that saw the latter put her through the table on nine consecutive episodes of WWE RAW.

Lana didn't mince her words while talking about her WWE run after she was released:

I think the biggest problem, in my opinion, in WWE is they just don’t follow through with stories, and so when they do follow through stories, it’s great and everyone is excited. Even if they hate it in the beginning, by the end or a couple years later, they’ll be like, that was f**king awesome!

Lana's teases has left many of her fans excited to find out what's in store for her in the coming future.

What do you think? Do you see Lana joining Miro in All Elite Wrestling?

