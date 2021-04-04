WWE star Lana sends a warning to her former best friend Natalya and Tamina

WWE Superstar Lana has been on a roll recently, ever since she began her partnership with her best friend Naomi. The two have taken the women's tag team division by storm and are looking like one of the favorites to take the titles off of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Despite all their success, there is one pair who aren't too impressed with what Lana and Naomi have done so far - Natalya and Tamina.

The two SmackDown stars appeared on Talking Smack, where they casually brushed off Lana and Naomi, referring to the former as a "stupid Malibu Barbie." Of course, Lana did not take too kindly to those words and warned the duo via her Twitter account.

Thank you @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka for saying such kind words about @NaomiWWE & I on #TalkingSmack. FYI this so called “stupid” Malibu Barbie & her best friend Naomi are going to kick your asses and then become Champions. #WrestleMania #WWERaw #SmackDown #RavishingGlow — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) April 3, 2021

Natalya and Tamina's comments on Talking Smack come as a surprise, especially considering that Lana and Nattie were good friends. That being said, it looks like their friendship is all in the past now. Lana is more than ready to take both women out as she aims to become a champion.

Lana and Naomi may get a chance at the Women's Tag Team titles soon

Lana and Naomi may be getting their opportunity at the WWE Women's Tag Team titles a lot sooner than expected. PWInsider reported last month that WWE are planning on announcing two new matches for WrestleMania 37 on Monday Night RAW.

The first match will be a multi-women tag team match on night one of WrestleMania to decide the new No. 1 contenders. The second will be the Tag Team Championship match on night two.

It is safe to say that Lana and Naomi are in the running for both matches.

Finally... #WrestleMania is back in business!



Get your tickets to witness the biggest 2-night event of the year: https://t.co/iSsAaw6d71 pic.twitter.com/7D9hJ71weA — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 21, 2021

Do you think Lana and Naomi will be the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Let us know down below.