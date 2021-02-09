Lana and Naomi react to their huge victories on WWE RAW

On last night's edition of Monday Night RAW, both Naomi and Lana scored big victories over WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The recently-formed tag team took on their rivals separately, and Lana even managed to put Jax through a table after the former RAW Women's Champion had done the same to her for weeks on end in late 2020.

The duo spoke to Sarah Schreiber backstage on RAW following their huge wins and celebrated one another's achievements. Speaking of the events of the night, Naomi declared her pride in her tag partner Lana, saying:

"Beyond proud. Seriously, I was just telling her when we were walking here, she blew me away"

Lana added to this, praising her friend:

"Honestly, I'm thankful. I'm thankful for Naomi, because it's like, sometimes, I really doubt myself... I'm fighting some of the greatest in-ring competitors in the world, and the strongest, Nia is so strong, and it's terrifying. I knew I was gonna go out there and get my butt kicked, and possibly snapped in half!"

The women also reacted to the moment when Lana put Nia Jax through the table

After this, Sarah Schrieber asked the two women what they thought of Lana finally putting Nia Jax through a table, to which Lana replied:

"It felt so amazing!"

Naomi joined in, and shared some wise words with her friend, saying:

"You did it! You did it! And that's why confidence is so important. You didn't give up, you kept fighting, and you did it. Now you know you can do anything. It don't matter the size, it don't matter how strong they are, how tough they are, you got this, we got this!"

Lana responded to Naomi, looking forward to their future as a tag team in WWE:

"We got this and we're gonna become tag team champions! Oh my god we're gonna become tag team champions!"

Do you think Naomi and Lana are going to become the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Make your opinion known in the comments below.