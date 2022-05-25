Former WWE Superstar Lana provides an unexpected update on her financial status

Former WWE Superstar Lana has provided an update on her financial status.

The professional actor and dancer was first introduced in the promotion as an ambassador to Rusev, who was scouted by her. She also tried her hand at wrestling in 2016 and went on to make her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 32 in a tag-team contest. She was released from the company in 2021.

The 37-year-old recently took to Twitter to reveal that she has become a crypto millionaire. Her post also stated that she is now the owner of 15 properties. here is what she wrote:

"Gratitude has turned me into a real estate mogul, owning 15 properties and becoming a crypto millionaire. I share this not out of arrogance but out of the most grateful & humble heart. Be kind, help others, work the hardest, don’t step on others to get further. Be grateful."

What did Lana say after her WWE release?

After her release on June 2 last year, Lana thanked the fans who supported her throughout her journey in WWE.

The superstar was involved in some notable feuds during her stint with the promotion. One of her major rivalries was with Nia Jax, which was the subject of a WWE Chronicle documentary in late 2020. As far as her Twitter post is concerned, she coupled her caption with pictures of some of her most memorable moments in WWE. Here is what she wrote:

"I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you."

You can check out the tweet below:

Although fans would love to have the superstar back in the company, it seems like she has found a new and bright career option and is finding tremendous success.

