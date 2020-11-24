Lana reacts to finally breaking the "table streak" on RAW

RAW Superstar Lana will remember tonight's edition of the Red brand for a long time to come. Tonight, Lana managed to not get put through the announce table at the hands of Nia Jax. Lana had been put through the table by Jax on nine consecutive occasions over the past two months or so, but the "table streak" has finally come to an end.

Lana took to Twitter to acknowledge the same, and seemed grateful after picking up a win and breaking the "table streak". Check out the tweet below:

So grateful to get a win with our champion @WWEAsuka and to break @NiaJaxWWE & @QoSBaszler table streak ! 🤩 #WWERaw — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) November 24, 2020

Lana was very close to being dropped on the table tonight as well

On tonight's episode of RAW, Lana teamed up with Asuka to take on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. As the match was coming to an end, Jax decided to put Lana through a table and was about to hit her with a Samoan Drop when Lana managed to slide off. Jax charged at Lana, who dodged, leading to Jax flying over the table and landing hard.

In the end, Asuka rolled Baszler for the pin to win the match. The never-ending attacks from Nia Jax on Lana were getting on fans' nerves at this point, and WWE was getting slammed on social media for the same. Here's hoping she doesn't get put through a table by Jax again for a long time to come.