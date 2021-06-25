Lana reacts to Miro taking a shot at WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Lana has posted a reaction to her husband and AEW TNT Champion Miro taking a shot at Charlotte Flair.

It started with AEW's newest recruit Andrade stating that he deserves to compete for the AEW TNT title and the AEW World title. The official Twitter handle of All Elite Wrestling posted the quote and tagged both Kenny Omega and Miro.

Miro wasn't too thrilled with Andrade wanting a shot at his title without paying his dues in AEW and decided to respond with a fiery tweet.

Miro took a shot at RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair while doing so. Now, Lana has chimed in and believes that Andrade will take a stab at her while responding to Miro.

Check out Lana's response here:

Miro!! Now the reply is going to be about me never winning a title or being put through tables, or losing my job. PS I'm typing this beside you and will you let Joy & Pickles out for a pee pee ???

Miro!! Now the reply is going to be about me never winning a title or being put through tables, or losing my job. 😭 PS I'm typing this beside you and will you let Joy & Pickles out for a pee pee ??? https://t.co/YOu0hzL8GT — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 24, 2021

Lana certainly went through a lot during her final months in WWE

The on-screen couple of Lana and Bobby Lashley separated following WWE Backlash 2020, where Lana accidentally cost him the WWE title match with Drew McIntyre.

Miro went on to make his debut in AEW, and this is where things began to take a turn for the worse for Lana. Miro's first promo on AEW TV saw him take a shot at WWE, and this probably didn't sit well with his former employer.

Lana was then inserted into a storyline with Nia Jax, where the former RAW Women's Champion put her through the announce table for nine weeks in a row. Lana was teaming up with Asuka around this time, and many fans hoped that the duo would defeat Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the Women's Tag Team titles.

Jax and Baszler attacked Lana on the road to TLC 2020, where she was scheduled to team up with Asuka to take on the villains. Instead, Charlotte Flair replaced Lana, and the latter's dreams of winning her first title in WWE were crushed. Lana was released by WWE a short while ago, and she has promised to "spill the tea" on her time with the company.

As for Miro's tweet, Charlotte Flair isn't someone who lets something like this pass, and an even aggressive response might be coming soon.

What's your reaction to Miro's tweet and Lana's reaction to it? Do you think Andrade will bring up Lana if he responds to Miro? Let us know in the comment section below!

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Arjun