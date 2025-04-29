Lana reacts after Rusev sends a chilling warning

Lana (aka CJ Perry) has shared her reaction to Rusev's promo on Monday Night RAW, in which he made it clear what his goals are in WWE. He recently returned to the company after five long years.

Rusev was released by WWE in 2020 alongside several other notable stars. Now that he's back in the Stamford-based promotion, fans have high hopes for him on the main roster.

On RAW, a vignette aired in which Rusev put the WWE locker room on notice and made it known that he's here to redeem. He also threatened to hunt down fellow superstars. Lana (aka CJ Perry) was quite impressed with the promo and reacted to it on X/Twitter:

Rusev and Perry were last seen together on WWE TV way back in late 2019. Things suddenly went downhill for Rusev when Lana left him for Bobby Lashley. Over the next few months on RAW, the trio was involved in a controversial storyline, with Lashley ultimately coming out on top when all was said and done.

Rusev didn't benefit one bit from the feud and was released shortly after WrestleMania 36. His fans are hoping to see him do well now that he has another opportunity to showcase his skills on WWE TV.

