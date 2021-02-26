Lana reacts to being shoved by WWE Superstar backstage

Lana has finally spoken about getting shoved by Shayna Baszler while she was filming a dance video with Naomi in a backstage area.

Lana recently posted a video on her official Tiktok handle, in which she can be seen dancing with her tag team partner, Naomi. Suddenly, Shayna Baszler appeared out of the blue and ended up shoving The Ravishing Russian.

Several users on Twitter shared the video, and Shayna Baszler also commented about the same. Staying true to her character, Baszler stated that she hates Lana and Naomi.

Nah I just hate the people in this one https://t.co/LUaZmlOKhz — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) February 24, 2021

Now Lana has tweeted as well, reacting to Shayna Baszler shoving her during her dance video. The Ravishing Russian took it in a positive way and hinted that one needs to be confident enough to allow themselves to be on the receiving end of a joke. Check out her tweet below:

Confidence is allowing yourself to be the butt of the joke.



❤️ @NaomiWWE 😈 @QoSBaszler pic.twitter.com/tXqslCRKUA — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) February 25, 2021

Lana has been feuding with Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for a while now

At the 2021 Royal Rumble event, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Women's Tag Team Championship match, thus taking back the titles that they had lost at TLC 2020. On the same night, Lana made her return to WWE following a short hiatus. Soon after, The Ravishing Russian formed a Tag Team with Naomi, and the duo ended up winning a #1 contenders match to bag a shot at Baszler and Nia Jax's titles.

Lana had feuded with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler last year as well. She was all set to team up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka to take on Jax and Baszler at TLC 2020 for the Women's Tag Team Championship. A brutal attack by the duo on Lana prevented her from competing in the match, and her dream of winning her very first title in WWE didn't materialize.