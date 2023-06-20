Lana reacts to The Usos attacking Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE Superstar Lana has shared her reaction to The Usos' attack on Roman Reigns on last week's episode of SmackDown.

On WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline finally came to an end when Jey and Jimmy Uso attacked Roman Reigns to a thunderous pop. The Tribal Chief was left lying in the middle of the ring as the show went off the air.

Former WWE star Lana has now put up a tweet reacting to The Usos' epic betrayal and The Bloodline's destruction as a result.

Here's what she wrote:

"Oh this is why I professional wrestling !!!!!! The DRAMA !!!!!! The greatest soap opera in the world is PRO WRESTLING !!!!!!!!"

Lana still keeps up with the product and occasionally attends WWE shows

It has been about two years since CJ Perry was let go by the Stamford-based promotion. She still watches WWE's weekly product and has several close friends in the company. She occasionally attends WWE's special events and was recently seen in Puerto Rico during Backlash weekend.

Here's what she had to say about her WWE release two years ago while speaking with AEW star Chris Jericho on the Talk Is Jericho podcast:

"At the same time, I felt really relieved, which was really weird because I did not expect to feel relieved. I felt like a weight lifted off my shoulder, and I could breathe. If someone would have told me that would have happened, I would have been like, no way because I love my job. I love the people that I worked with. Yeah, things are shi**y at times, but that's why it's a job." [H/T WrestlingInc]

As for The Bloodline, Reigns' faction now only consists of three men- himself, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa. Reigns and Sikoa will face The Usos in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match at the upcoming Money In The Bank Premium Live Event.

What do you think of Lana's tweet reacting to The Bloodline's destruction? Share in the comment section below.

