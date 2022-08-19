"I was devastated" - CJ Perry AKA Lana recalls the time Vince McMahon didn't allow her to wrestle at major WWE Premium Live Event

CJ Perry (FKA Lana) recalls the time Vince McMahon didn't allow her to wrestle to her fullest at Survivor Series 2020.

Lana, who was often paired with Rusev (Miro), was not used to the best of her abilities during her time in the company. After Rusev left the company, Perry was utilized further in the company where she went through the announcers desk every week during her feud with Nia Jax.

At Survivor Series 2020, Lana was a part of Team RAW but never got to wrestle to her fullest before winning the match via count-out. On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, she recalled how Vince McMahon changed the plans and didn't allow her to wrestle at her fullest:

"Survivor Series came and Nia was supposed to put me through a table in the middle of the match, and that had to change because of politics. I'll leave it at that [laughs]. We had all this crazy stuff planned. We had planned... We get there, and then Vince changes everything. He pulls TJ [Tyson Kidd] and is like, "I don't want Lana in the ring at all. She is just going to stand there and win by countout."

She went on to explain how she trained for weeks but didn't get the chance to showcase her in-ring skills.

"I still won by count out, and I was devastated. Literally devastated. I'm crying to Pat Buck. I run to the corner and I was acting dramatic... I didn't want to win in those situations, which is pro wrestling, so maybe I shouldn't have been so emotional. I wanted the chance to prove...I was a babyface at the time. I just wanted to wrestle and show what I was training for." [H/T - Fightful]

The following year, she was released from the company. It would have been interesting to see her wrestler to her fullest inside a WWE ring.

What did CJ Perry AKA Lana do after Survivor Series?

After getting a count-out victory, she continued her feud with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on the red brand. A few weeks later, she faced Jax in a Tables match and won.

In 2021, she formed a tag team with Naomi and challenged the champions for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The duo were involved in a Tag Team Turmoil at WrestleMania 37 but failed to win.

Following the event, she spent the next few weeks with the company before being released in June. Perry had other ventures outside WWE which she pursued after her release.

She was scheduled to have a match with Nia Jax outside WWE but it was canceled. She currently has her OnlyFans account and makes sporadic appearances on Twitch along with her husband, Miro.

