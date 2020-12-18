Lana responds to rumors about being punished by WWE for Miro joining AEW

WWE RAW Superstar Lana has been in the news in 2020 for various reasons. She was in a romantic storyline featuring Bobby Lashley and her real-life husband Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW) earlier in the year, and more recently was put through the announcer's table a number of times by Nia Jax.

There were rumors that stated that Jax putting her through the table for a number of weeks was WWE's way of punishing Lana for her husband joining AEW. Lana was then the sole survivor at this year's women's Survivor Series match, which, sort of, evened things out.

While speaking to New York Post, Lana spoke about the rumors of WWE "punishing" her for Miro joining AEW. She stated that everyone can't have a leading role in WWE and that she was happy to be on television.

“It’s insane because I think people are finally seeing what I’m made of. For so long being in stories where I am an enhancement to the main the characters, main character, no problem I love doing that. Not everyone can be Tom Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio. That’s just the reality. I approach everything in WWE as I do the world of acting. It’s a compelling story and not everyone can be the leading man and the leading lady. It’s a hard pill for people to swallow but this is show business and this is television," said Lana.

She stated that there have been several ups and downs in her WWE career and revealed that she was "grateful" for having the opportunity to wrestle in the ring. Lana said that she has faced a lot of curveballs in WWE and that those that work with her don't know what she has done in the company.

Lana also said that she needs to be respected more.

Lana in WWE in 2020

Lana began an on-screen relationship with Bobby Lashley, which continued into 2020. But things turned sour between her and Lashley which led to an on-screen "divorce". Meanwhile, her real-life husband Rusev, was released by WWE, who later joined AEW. More recently, she has formed a partnership with Asuka on RAW, and the duo have feuded with the WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Asuka and Lana

Lana was originally supposed to team with Asuka to face Jax Baszler, but she was removed from that match after suffering an injury.