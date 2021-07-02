Lana reveals who she called first after WWE release; Wants a no-cut clause in her next contract

Former WWE Superstar Lana was recently a guest on 'Talk is Jericho'. She spoke about her WWE career, including how Roman Reigns caused the company to scrap a huge spot for her at Survivor Series 2020. This also includes the end of her time with WWE and her immediate reaction to her release.

WWE has released several prominent superstars over the past year, with one of the highest-profile batches coming on June 2nd. Lana was a part of that batch, alongside the likes of Aleister Black and Braun Strowman.

WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/8bAQIFgA1M pic.twitter.com/b77AeeLuDn — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2021

Lana revealed to Chris Jericho that she was texting Mandy Rose when she got released. She couldn't even talk to her husband, Miro, following the call from John Laurinaitis. The Ravishing Russian immediately called Natalya, who has been a mentor to her during her WWE career.

"I was in the middle of texting Mandy (Rose). We were texting about other random things and I'm just like, I just got released. She was like 'Wait, what?' and I'm like 'Yeah, they literally just released me'. And I called Nattie immediately. I couldn't even talk to Miro yet," said Lana.

I believe in unconditional friendships, @LanaWWE. Once my friend, always my friend. No matter where you are in the world ❤️ https://t.co/fXbi8CSNYi — Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 14, 2021

Lana wants a no-cut clause in her next wrestling contract after WWE

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was surprised at this news, while Lana was relieved by it. She also mentioned that she wants her next wrestling contract to have a no-cut clause, unlike in WWE.

"At the same time, I felt really relived, in the sense of I have been waiting for this call. And that's the part I don't like about the environment. Whatever wrestling contract I have next - if I stay in wrestling, which I hope I do - I want a no-cut clause because that was the worst. And living in that state of fear, like you don't know when your 'future endeavors' is gonna come. I'm such a planner and I had three and a half years left, you know. And I have all these plans - I invest my money, I'm a businesswoman. And it's just like damn, why? It sucks," said Lana.

The past year has shown how sudden and ruthless WWE can be with its cuts, which may be a concern among the locker room. Hopefully, Lana can flourish as a wrestler elsewhere, having seen the hard work she has put in to improve her in-ring skills.

