WWE Superstar Lana recently sat down with Comicbook.com in an Instagram Live session via her official handle. She had a lot of interesting stuff to share with the fans, and was finally hit with a bunch of questions as the interview was nearing its end. Lana was asked by a fan named John about her parents' reaction to her success, considering how she was brought up in a missionary environment.

Lana gave a detailed answer to the question and went on to reveal her parents' reaction to her storyline with Bobby Lashley.

They're very supportive, they're very proud of me. They are so great, I love my parents. They are always encouraging me, they are always supporting me, they are always putting me in check. Yeah, they are great, I mean, of course, they don't support everything that I'm doing with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW, but, you know... my grandparents also made it very clear, but however, you know, life is life.

Lana and Lashley's feud with Rusev on WWE RAW was met with an incredibly vocal reaction from fans

The Lana-Lashley-Rusev love triangle storyline kicked off on the season premiere of WWE RAW back in 2019. The angle saw Rusev feuding with Lashley for stealing his wife from him, but the villain ended up coming out on top when all was said and done.

The majority of the WWE Universe wasn't thrilled with the angle, with Lana and Lashley getting hateful messages on social media on a regular basis. Lashley and Lana are still married in storyline, while Rusev was recently released by WWE.