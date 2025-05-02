Lana reveals huge World Heavyweight Championship future plans for WWE star

Lana recently returned to WWE and signed a Legends deal with them. This comes at the same time as her reuniting with Rusev in real life, and the Bulgarian Brute’s return to the company as well.

The star left AEW and is now back in WWE, crushing the stars he has encountered so far. With Otis and the Alpha Academy in his sights at the moment, it’s clear what he is focused on. However, that may not be all he cares about for too long. The star apparently has world championship aspirations.

Lana talked about Rusev’s goal when signing back with WWE. Talking with Deadline, she revealed that he was back to crush everyone in WWE and become the World Champion. She said that the star and she had been cooking it up in their kitchen since the time they left, and with the help of their talent agency, Paradigm, they were able to make it a reality.

“Rusev is back to crush the WWE and become World Champion. We have been cooking this up from our Bulgarian kitchen since the day we left, and with the help of Paradigm, we were able to make this a reality! Machka Crush.”

Rusev is facing a challenge before his and Lana’s goal of World Championship match

Whether Rusev wins the World Championship immediately or not remains to be seen, but he appears to have his first feud set up with one of the top babyfaces in the company – Otis.

While he crushed Akira Tozawa as well, the star appeared to focus a lot of punishment on Otis in particular, putting him in the ever-unforgiving Accolade. Now that he’s back and the star is ready for a feud, the two stars are likely to go at it.

Otis may be forced to confront his biggest challenge yet, in the form of the Bulgarian Brute. Lana has also not appeared with him in the ring as of now.

