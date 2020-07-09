Lana reveals that her mother has been hospitalized and moved to the emergency room

Lana and her mother need your prayers at this hour.

The WWE Superstar's mother was rushed to the hospital after she experienced issues in breathing.

Lana with her mother.

Lana took to Twitter to disclose the unfortunate news that her mother has been hospitalized and been shifted to the emergency room. Lana said that her mother was having trouble breathing and called for everyone to keep her mom in their thoughts and prayers during these testing times.

In addition to all the fan support, several WWE Superstars such as Natalya, Carmella, Renee Young, Billie Kay, and Peyton Royce commented on the tweet and voiced their support for Lana and her family.

Please keep my Mom in your thoughts and prayers. She can’t breathe and is heading into the ER right now. 🙏🏼 — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 8, 2020

Lana's WWE status

Paul Heyman's exit as the Executive Director of RAW led to many predictable changes with regards to Lana's direction on the Red brand. The Ravishing Russian was booked to be in a romantic angle with Bobby Lashley, and while they did get married, WWE decided to pull the plug on the alliance.

Lashley was paired up with MVP, and The Hurt Business was born. Under MVP's management, Bobby Lashley has been booked to look like a monster, and the new pairing has worked wonders thus far.

With Lana being kept away from Lashley as part of the storyline, she needed another Superstar to manage, and WWE wasted no time in pairing her up with Natalya.

WWE kicked off the new angle by having Lana and Natalya bond over their troubles in a backstage segment. Their relationship has flourished ever since, and it allows both Natalya and Lana to be on TV.

In addition to her WWE duties, Lana has also worked extensively on building up her YouTube channel under her real name CJ Perry. The WWE Superstar regularly shares videos about makeup, fashion, workouts, and various other aspects of her day-to-day life. Many WWE Superstars such as Mandy Rose, Nikki Cross, Natalya and Lacey Evans have appeared on her YouTube videos, and if you are a fan of Lana's work, we'd highly recommend that you go check out her channel.

Lana, at the moment, is dealing with a tough situation, and we, at Sportskeeda, are praying for her mother and hope she comes out healthy. We'll keep you updated on her mother's condition as and when we get more details.