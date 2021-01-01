Lana's latest photo with braces on her arm and leg leaves fans worried

WWE Superstar Lana seems to have injured her arm and leg for real if her latest Instagram post is any indication.

Lana was set to team up with Asuka to compete for the Women's Tag Team titles at WWE TLC, against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Mere days before the event, Lana scored a big win over Nia Jax on WWE RAW, following which she was brutally attacked by the villainous duo.

Lana has rushed to the hospital soon after, and it was announced that she was pulled out of the Women's Tag Team title match at TLC. Now, Lana's latest post on her official Instagram handle is hinting that she might have suffered injuries in her arm and leg.

The post resulted in concerned fans coming in droves to find out what exactly happened. Lana hasn't shared an explanation yet in regards to the same. Check out Lana's post HERE, and the screengrab of the same, below:

Lana's latest post on Instagram

Lana had been doing well for herself on RAW lately

Lana was put through the announce table by Nia Jax on nine consecutive occasions, for around two months. She finally got her spot in the limelight when she was the sole survivor in the RAW vs SmackDown Women's Elimination match at Survivor Series 2020. She began teaming up with Asuka soon after, and the duo kicked off a feud with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Lana was pulled out from TLC following Jax and Baszler's attack on RAW, and many believed that she was injured in storyline.

Judging by Lana's latest photo on Instagram, it seems like she is injured for real. Lana's fans are in a state of worry after witnessing the picture on Instagram. We will keep you updated on the story as and when more details come up.