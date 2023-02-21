Former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry, had a heartfelt message for Heath Slater in her latest tweet.

Heath Slater's 14-year run with WWE ended in April 2020. The former Nexus member has been doing well outside the WWE umbrella ever since.

A fan recently shared a picture of Slater from his appearance at an independent event. The latter responded to the tweet and received a response from former WWE Superstar Lana.

She had the following to say to Slater:

"Miss you friend."

Heath Slater is no stranger to Lana and her husband, Miro. Rusev and Slater battled thrice when the two were in WWE.

Rusev put Slater down on all three occasions.

Lana was released about a year after Heath Slater

Perry's eight-year WWE stint ended in June 2021. The former on-screen manager hasn't stepped foot in the ring since her release.

Her last outing in the ring was on May 31, 2021. The match in question saw her teaming up with Naomi in a losing effort against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose in tag team action.

Here's what she had to say about her release:

"I felt like a weight lifted off my shoulder, and I could breathe. If someone would have told me that would have happened, I would have been like, no way, because I love my job. I love the people that I worked with. Yeah, things are shi**y at times, but that's why it's a job." [H/T WrestlingInc]

As for Slater, the former 3MB member is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling. He also occasionally makes appearances for independent promotions. Fans of Slater would love to see him back in WWE somewhere down the line.

