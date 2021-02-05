Lana says RAW Superstar is obsessed with her

Nia Jax and Lana recently had an amusing exchange on Twitter, which ended with Lana tweeting that Jax is obsessed with her.

Lana returned to WWE TV at Royal Rumble after a short hiatus. On the RAW after Rumble, Naomi and her became the #1 contender for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Lana shared a post by Maxim on Twitter, featuring her latest photoshoot. Nia Jax decided to chime in and took a shot at The Ravishing Russian. Not one to hold back, Lana responded to Nia's tweet and hinted that the former RAW Women's Champion is obsessed with her.

Check out the screengrab below, or head over to this link to read the full exchange:

Lana says Nia Jax is obsessed with her

EXCLUSIVE: A journey, friendship and tag team between @NaomiWWE & @LanaWWE all led to this magical night on #WWERaw!



The duo have their sights set on those #WomensTagTitles held by @QoSBaszler & @NiaJaxWWE. pic.twitter.com/gKiMHLmHph — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 2, 2021

Lana and Nia Jax were involved in a heated feud in 2020

Last year, Lana and Nia Jax kicked off a feud on WWE RAW, which saw the former getting put through the announce table by Jax for nine consecutive weeks. By the time Jax dropped Lana for the ninth time, fans had gotten tired of the repetitiveness, and WWE's creative team was getting heavily slammed for the angle.

The Ravishing Russian finally got her moment on the top when she became the sole survivor in a RAW vs. SmackDown Women's Elimination match. At TLC, Lana and Asuka were set to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team titles, but a dastardly attack by the villains left Lana with an injury, and she was replaced with Charlotte Flair.

Could we be looking at the NEXT Women's Tag Team Champions?@NaomiWWE & @LanaWWE earned their opportunity tonight on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/JIoY2wDjqT — WWE (@WWE) February 2, 2021

On this week's WWE RAW, Lana and Naomi defeated Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, and Asuka & Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match to become #1 contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. She has never won a title in her WWE career but came very close to winning it last year, before she was taken out by Jax and Baszler. It will undoubtedly be the biggest moment of Lana's WWE run if she and Naomi manage to take the titles off Nia Jax and Baszler.