"Prettiest human I have ever seen"- Lana's honest opinion on top WWE Superstar

Lana, aka CJ Perry, has showered enormous praise on her former WWE co-worker Liv Morgan via Twitter.

Perry is no stranger to the movie world and has acted in many films/TV shows over the years. She recently attended the premiere of Halloween Ends, which will be hitting theaters this week in the US. Accompanying Lana was her best friend and current WWE Superstar, Liv Morgan.

Perry shared a video from the premiere in which she can be seen posing for the camera with Morgan. In the caption of her post, she complimented the former SmackDown Women's Champion, as she wrote:

"@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human I have ever seen #HalloweenEnds NBCUniversal @peacock."

WWE fans were in complete agreement with Lana in the reply section of her tweet

Liv Morgan is one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster at the moment. She recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022 following a brief run with the belt.

Despite losing the title, Morgan is as popular as she's ever been among the fans. Check out some of the responses to Perry's tweet:

In late 2019, Liv Morgan was abruptly inserted into Perry and Bobby Lashley's romantic angle. The Miracle Kid made her long-awaited WWE return during Perry's wedding to Lashley and professed her love for The Ravishing One. Eventually, Liv Morgan and Rusev lost a Mixed Tag Team Match to the villains.

Shortly after, Perry had the following to say about Liv Morgan:

"I love Liv Morgan so much. I was excited to do what we did, because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really our bond for wrestling... We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond."

It has been a while since Perry was released by WWE. She still occasionally hangs out with her former co-workers, most notably Liv Morgan.

Do you see Lana ever coming back to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

