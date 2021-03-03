Lana sends heartfelt message to Bobby Lashley; WWE Champion responds

Bobby Lashley’s former on-screen wife, Lana, has congratulated the RAW Superstar following his WWE Championship victory.

Lana and Lashley were involved in a relationship angle on RAW from September 2019 to June 2020. Writing on Twitter, The Ravishing Russian put aside her storyline differences with The All Mighty to send him a heartfelt message.

Say what you will about my history with @fightbobby...this is a man that believed in me and my passion for this business. I couldn’t be more proud of his moment of becoming @WWE Champion. pic.twitter.com/xnhhbG0dTJ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 2, 2021

As the tweet above shows, Bobby Lashley responded to Lana by tipping her and Naomi to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

Lana and Naomi won a Triple Threat match on February 1, 2021 to earn an opportunity at the Women’s Tag Team titles. Although the win occurred one month ago, they have still not been granted a match against the current title holders, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Bobby Lashley’s first WWE Championship victory

Bobby Lashley defeated The Miz on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley attacked Drew McIntyre at the end of the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on February 21. The attack allowed The Miz to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre to become WWE Champion for the second time in his career.

On this week’s episode of RAW, Lashley defeated The Miz via submission in a lumberjack match to win his first WWE Championship. While it has not yet been confirmed, the Hurt Business member is now expected to defend his title against McIntyre at WrestleMania 37 on April 10-11.