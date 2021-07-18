Lana sends Liv Morgan a message on Twitter after WWE transformation

Lana has sent a supportive message to Liv Morgan after the WWE SmackDown star posted a throwback picture of herself from two years ago.

On the July 16, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown, Morgan’s on-screen character was visibly upset after losing a match against Charlotte Flair. Exactly two years later, Morgan stood tall at the end of a WWE SmackDown segment ahead of Sunday’s WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Writing on Twitter, former WWE star Lana (now known by her real name, CJ Perry) said she is proud of Morgan for never giving up.

Never Give Up. Passionately chase the big dreams. Proud of you. https://t.co/drVICtjNCY — CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) July 18, 2021

Liv Morgan and Lana were briefly involved in a romance angle in late 2019 and early 2020. The storyline resulted in Bobby Lashley and Lana defeating Rusev and Morgan on the January 20, 2020 episode of WWE RAW. Morgan also picked up two victories over Lana in singles matches.

Liv Morgan’s two-year WWE transformation

Liv Morgan was unable to produce an upset against Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair recorded a routine win against Liv Morgan on the July 16, 2019 episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the match, Morgan vowed to “be real” when she next appeared in WWE.

The former Riott Squad member reunited with the recently released Ruby Riott in 2020. Despite being one of the few legitimate female tag teams in WWE, they were unable to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Since Riott’s WWE departure in June, Morgan has become a key member of the WWE SmackDown women’s division. She recently followed up her two victories over Carmella with a win against the returning Zelina Vega on July 2.

Morgan is set to compete in an eight-woman ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank on Sunday. The winner will earn a contract which guarantees them an impromptu title match at a time of their choosing.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Nikki A.S.H. and Naomi will participate in the ladder match from the RAW roster. Along with Morgan, three more SmackDown stars – Natalya, Tamina, and Zelina Vega – are also due to be involved in the match.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Arvind Sriram