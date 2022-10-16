Lana sends a message to WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt 

Lana has sent a heartfelt message to Bray Wyatt in response to a post he recently shared on Instagram.

Bray Wyatt's WWE return was incredibly well received by fans as well as fellow pro-wrestling personalities. Wyatt had been sharing tons of cryptic messages on Twitter before his WWE return.

In one of his tweets, Wyatt shared his definition of pro-wrestling and called it "a fairy tale for masochists." Wyatt went on to explain in vivid detail what wrestling meant to him. He also shared the post on Instagram. Former WWE Superstar Lana recently noticed the post and shared it on her Instagram story. Lana added the following to the caption of her story:

"This is why I fell in love with wrestling. Beautifully said."

You can check out the screengrab of her Instagram story below:

A screengrab of Lana's story on Instagram

Lana was let go by WWE shortly before Bray Wyatt's release

WWE released Lana on June 2, 2021. About two months later, Wyatt was released on July 31, 2021. Lana and Wyatt are two of several top names who were let go by WWE last year. Similar to Wyatt, Lana is yet to step back into the ring following her WWE release.

Lana received a text message from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon following her release from the company:

"I definitely got emotional about it because it was just like goodbye for me, you know? He thanked me for my incredible work ethic and for my relentless desire to be the best that I could be and all of the contributions that I gave to the WWE so that really meant a lot to me. I thanked him for everything you taught me because I learned so much, I've learned so many life lessons and [lessons about performing] so I am incredibly thankful." [H/T Cultaholic]

Judging by Lana's reaction to her release and her message to Bray Wyatt, it's clear that she is quite passionate about pro-wrestling. It remains to be seen what the future holds for her and if she ever makes a return to WWE.

Would you like to see Lana make a WWE return? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

