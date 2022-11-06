Lana sends a one-word message to Logan Paul after WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Lana (aka CJ Perry) tagged Logan Paul on her Instagram stories and sent major praise to him following WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

At WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Logan Paul met Roman Reigns with the latter's undisputed WWE Universal title on the line. The 25-minute encounter ended with The Tribal Chief reigning supreme over Paul, but the latter received massive praise for his performance.

At one point during the match, Paul executed a dive on Reigns and recorded the incredible footage on his smartphone. The move instantly went viral on social media and received praise from several wrestling personalities. Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) reacted to the same as well via her Instagram stories. Check out the screengrab of Lana's reaction below:

Lana sends a one-word message to Logan Paul, reacting to his epic dive on Roman Reigns

Logan Paul has been nothing short of impressive thus far in WWE

Judging by Logan Paul's previous WWE performances, fans had high expectations from the social media star. He certainly exceeded those expectations and delivered the performance of a lifetime.

Paul's first WWE match took place at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, where he and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Months later, Paul defeated The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam 2022. When his Undisputed WWE Universal title match with Roman Reigns was announced, many fans weren't thrilled with the same. A short while before Crown Jewel came around, here's what Paul had to say to the WWE Universe:

"If the WWE fans don't already, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me. I might not be your favourite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring and that's my goal. I could give two s**ts who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained." [H/T Today FM]

However, it remains to be seen what's next for Paul now that he's failed to put The Tribal Chief down. Paul's incredible athletic abilities and mic skills hint at a bright future ahead of him in WWE.

