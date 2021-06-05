Lana shares unseen throwback footage with Bobby Lashley

Lana shared unseen footage from her run with Bobby Lashley on her official Instagram handle.

Lana was recently let go by WWE after an eight-year stint. She has been posting throwback pictures and "thank you" messages on her social media handles since then. Her latest story features unseen footage from her romantic angle with Bobby Lashley.

The clip was shot by a fan who was sitting just behind the front row. Bobby Lashley can be seen posing for fans while Lana points at him. You can also head over to Lana's Instagram Story section to watch the clip.

Throwback fan footage from Lana's run with Bobby Lashley ❤ pic.twitter.com/axzbuM9N7S — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) June 5, 2021

Lana and Bobby Lashley's storyline grabbed eyeballs

Lana and Bobby Lashley got romantically involved on WWE TV in late 2019. The on-screen couple feuded with Miro (known as Rusev back then) for months, and Lashley emerged the victor in the end. The angle received major backlash from fans, but the number of YouTube views tells a completely different story.

Lana had the following to say about her on-screen romance with Lashley:

"People relate to heartache. Not everyone understands winning a championship ... But every single person at some point in their life has loved someone, has most likely been broken up with, or broken up with someone," Lana said.

"That’s the great thing about wrestling is you can have the wrestling drama, but on top of it you’re adding the relationship drama. I’m ecstatic to be able to tell a story on WWE that has relationship drama."

I will never forget the fans, and the love they showed me. Whether it was a tank, power-suits, flags, CRUSH, Rusev, 900 partners, weddings or tables: I tried to always entertain you, and you definitely elevated me. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/n7W5i5KAMI — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 2, 2021

Bobby Lashley later distanced himself from Lana after she accidentally cost him the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Miro was let go by WWE and he later signed up with AEW. Miro is currently the TNT Champion at the promotion, and fans are hopeful that Lana will join him in AEW soon.

Edited by Vishal Kataria