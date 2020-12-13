Lana speaks honestly about Nia Jax and her "table streak" (Exclusive)

WWE RAW Superstar Lana has had a turbulent 2020, having been part of a romantic storyline that was panned by fans, then seeing her real-life husband being released from WWE, and then being thrown through a table for weeks.

In her recent feud with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, Lana was thrown into the commentary table for several weeks for Jax.

Lana recently spoke to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino about several things, including how she felt after being put through the table by Jax for weeks.

Lana on how she felt about being thrown through the table by Nia Jax on RAW

Rick asked Lana about the table angle, and if it developed organically or if she thought it would work right off the bat.

Here's what the RAW Superstar had to say about it:

"I definitely didn't think it was off the bat, that's for sure. I just kept on showing up, Nia (Jax) was not going to keep me down and I think, honestly, I surprised myself and surprised a lot of people. I don't think anyone thought I was going to be durable, as resilient, and tough. And I said, 'No, you're not going to keep me down.' No one is. I am tough, I am durable, I am resilient, and I am more than enough. I told myself those words every morning (laughs) and I repeated it over and over again until I believed it. And, yeah, I just kept on showing up, kept on coming back, 'No, you're not going to keep me down, Nia.'"

Lana also spoke about how physical it was being thrown through the table by Jax for all those weeks. She revealed what kept her going and what her goal is.

"And let me tell you how my body feels... don't get me wrong - Wow. Tuesday, the next day, it's like, 'woah'... you know, she is - we know Nia, she is a strong woman and you feel the impact of that woman. But I'm resilient, and I'm durable and I'm strong, and I get back up and show up and I go - 'Nia, you're not going to keep me down. I'm going to face you and I'm going to become with Asuka the Women's Tag Team champion.'"

Lana will team up with Asuka to face the Women's Tag Team champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, at next week's TLC pay-per-view.

