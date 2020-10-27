On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Lana beat Peyton Royce, Nikki Cross, and Lacey Evans in a Fatal Four-way match. Lana's victory earned her a spot in the WWE RAW women's team at Survivor Series. While Lana was celebrating her win, Nia Jax made her way to ring and attacked the Ravishing Russian, driving her through a table for the sixth time.

Lana doesn't know why she is constantly targeted by Nia Jax on WWE RAW

After WWE RAW went off the air, Lana was asked how she was doing after Nia Jax's brutal attack. Team RAW may also wonder how these two WWE Superstars will co-exist with Nia Jax, always targeting the Ravishing Russian.

"I don't know what her problem is with me. She has always picked on me, all the way from the Royal Rumble when I was limping out to the ring and she took me out. That's how Becky lynch main evented, she took my spot because of Nia Jax. She has always had a problem with me, I don't know what her problem is. It is maybe because I have more Instagram followers than she does. I literally don't know. I have only been nice to her. I have only bought her clothes. I wish I had a lot of answers."

Please credit Sportskeeda if you use the above quote.