Lana to face Nia Jax one-on-one next week on RAW

Lana will face off against Nia Jax next week on Monday Night RAW. WWE announced the match on this week's taping of the red brand.

Lana and Jax have some unfinished business ahead of their Women's Tag Team Championship match at TLC. The match was announced following Asuka's win over the other half of the women's tag champs, Shayna Baszler earlier in the night.

Lana has had the better of Nia Jax over the past few weeks, after humiliated "The Irresistible Force" by countering her attempts to put her through a table. Nia Jax, on the other hand, will be looking for vengeance over Lana, someone she does not consider worthy enough to step into a WWE ring.

Lana will be hoping she can get the victory. Thanks to the RAW Women's Champion Asuka, she believes she can and will. However, Jax has her doubts.

Lana will be hoping to get a big victory ahead of TLC

Lana will face off against Nia Jax a week before she and Asuka go up against Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The two sets of women will face off for the titles at TLC, following a series of victories for Lana and Asuka over Jax and Baszler. A win at TLC would make Asuka the RAW Women's Champion, as well as a women's tag champ.

Advertisement

As things stand, Lana and Asuka have three victories over Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The duo have two tag team wins, and one singles victory coming with Asuka's win over Baszler.

Lana will be looking to make it four in four before TLC. On the other hand, Nia Jax will be looking to reignite Lana's streak by once again putting her through a table.