Lana writes touching message for Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee following Wyatt's untimely death

Former WWE star Lana, aka CJ Perry, has penned a heartfelt message remembering Bray Wyatt and Brodie Lee.

The wrestling world is mourning the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt, who sadly passed away at the age of 36.

Lana shared a bunch of posts in her Instagram story remembering Wyatt. She also shared Aiden English's heartfelt post featuring a picture of Wyatt and Brodie Lee. The latter tragically passed away in late 2020.

Former WWE Superstar Lana wrote a lengthy message paying tribute to the two late stars. She finished off her tribute by addressing Wyatt and Brodie and stating that she would meet them again.

"These two men were both so special. Funny, creative, both of them were such great story tellers. Didn't matter if if they were telling funny stories on the tour bus or telling stories in the wrestling ring. I can't believe both of them are gone from this world. Legends that we won't forget. Until we meet again my brothers."

It was quite evident that Wyatt was deeply affected by Lee's death. He wrote a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram following Lee's passing in 2020. Bray and Brodie's memories will live on forever in the hearts of their peers and fans.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartfelt condolences to Bray Wyatt's friends and family.

