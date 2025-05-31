Lance Anoa'i sends a three-word message to Naomi after WWE SmackDown

Lance Anoa'i sent a three-word message to Naomi after WWE SmackDown. The 37-year-old superstar qualified for the 2025 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Naomi defeated Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple Threat qualifying match to confirm her spot in this year's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She was also involved in the opening segment of the show, confronting Bianca Belair and claiming that she had stopped by The EST's parents' house.

On Instagram, Anoa'i congratulated her family member on qualifying for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

"Get it Sis!" wrote Anoa'i.

Check out a screengrab of Anoa'i's Instagram story for Naomi:

Naomi turned heel earlier this year when she was revealed as Cargill's attacker. Back in November 2024, The Storm was ambushed backstage by her former ally. This forced Cargill to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, but allowed Naomi to defend the titles with Belair. The duo eventually lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez before The Glow was revealed as the culprit behind Cargill's attack.

Naomi and Cargill crossed paths in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. The former AEW TBS Champion emerged victorious, but that didn't conclude the feud.

