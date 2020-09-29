Lance Archer was on the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast, where he talked about his time in the wrestling business and how his character on AEW was fine, despite the fact that people were worried about his loss and compared himself to Brock Lesnar. During his time in AEW, Lance Archer has also been pairing up with a former WWE legend, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts.

Talking about his loss to Cody Rhodes in the AEW TNT Championship match, Archer said that it did not matter if he lost one or two matches, and compared himself to The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar, indicating that they had lost matches during their wrestling career as well.

Lance Archer compares himself to Brock Lesnar

Lance Archer talked about his first loss in AEW. Since making his debut in AEW, Archer has been mostly dominant, beating everyone that he comes across. This is similar to Brock Lesnar's WWE debut as well, where Lesnar was seen as an overwhelming competitor.

However, when it came to Lance Archer's match against Cody Rhodes in the AEW TNT Championship final, Archer lost, and for many fans, this felt like a damper had been put on his run. However, Lance Archer himself did not feel this way.

"Well, you know, it's a fight. Everybody goes through ups and downs and wins and losses, bumps in the road, and I don't let anything like that slow me down. I think there's some people out there in the wrestling world, you know, fan base and whatnot, 'oh. you lost. You lost. You lost,' and it's like so what? Everybody in this business has lost. Undertaker's lost at WrestleMania, and that was never supposed to happen, but it did.

Lance Archer compared himself to Brock Lesnar and The Undertaker and pointed out how losing a match, or two, did not mean that he was hurt.

"Brock Lesnar, the baddest man in the business, he's lost to some of the most interesting people in the world. So to lose a match doesn't mean the end of the world in professional wrestling and absolutely didn't mean the end of the 'Murderhawk Monster' in AEW, and actually, it just focused me more to push forward, push harder and become even bigger, stronger, meaner badder and kick more ass than I ever had before."

