Lance Archer on WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite airing on separate nights

Lance Archer was recently on The Wrestling Daily podcast, where he talked about various aspects of the current wrestling world. Lance Archer then talked about how WWE and AEW air their shows on the same night on Wednesdays.

Lance Archer talked about the current situation in wrestling and how the fans of the two promotions need to act.

Lance Archer on WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite airing on the same night

Lance Archer talked about how he was only focused on what AEW was doing and that he only sometimes checked in on the Wednesday Night Wars. However, he commented that the two shows airing on the same night split the fans between WWE and AEW.

"Again, I really just focus on what we're doing. As far as what they're doing, I honestly don't really pay attention. I just kind of move forward with what I'm doing with AEW. I think from a fan's perspective, sometimes, it's fun to have that 'who beat who?' Who did what?' The Wednesday Night Wars as I like to call it. I think it does split the audience's a little bit."

"Obviously, you saw the numbers increase for us when we didn't have direct competition, but we've been kicking their butts, from my understanding, every single week. I think we did it again this week. This was the first time that we've been head-to-head in a month or so, something like that."

Lance Archer went on to say that he felt that it might be better for both companies and fans, but if it was required fans of WWE and AEW could just tape the other show and look back on it after the shows were done instead of missing out on either show, so there was no particular need to split it.

"If it needs to be separated and that's best for both companies and best for the fans so that their attention is not divided on the same night, then great, but this is an era of DVR and things like that. I think you can choose to watch what you want to watch immediately and then watch the other, if you want to, at a later time and whatever the case may be."

