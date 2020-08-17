Lance Storm discusses comments on intergender wrestling

Former WWE Superstar and Producer, Lance Storm, addressed his recent controversial comments about intergender wrestling.

I see some discussion on inter gender wrestling matches again. In light of #SpeakingOut I think these matches have to stop. I’ve heard from so many women who were uncomfortable doing these but felt obligated to to get booked because these matches were accepted “norms”. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) August 6, 2020

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion discussed intergender wrestling with several female wrestlers. The former WCW United States Champion, Lance Storm, suggested that some female wrestlers are uncomfortable with intergender wrestling matches. However, they're afraid to voice their concerns as it could cost them future bookings.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Lance Storm attempted to clarify his comments on intergender wrestling.

“The vast majority, I won’t say all but so many of the girls that came through (his school) when class was getting to the end, so many of them said ‘I’m not really comfortable with this inter gender thing, am I going to have to do that?'”

“I would tell them the same thing I’d tell guys that are like ‘I’m not really comfortable with the idea of getting color, do I have to do that?’ The answer is you can always say no but you have to realize that that could hurt your chances of ever getting booked again.”

However, Lance Storm also mentioned that he has since spoken to several wrestlers who disagree with his comments on intergender wrestling.

“I was annoyed at the higher-end women in the business that jumped out with ‘oh but I really like doing it!’ And it’s like yeah, but it’s not about you.”

Lance Storm discusses intergender matches on Independent shows

When discussing his comments and reservations about intergender wrestling, Lance Storm stated that he was more concerned about intergender matches on the independent wrestling scene as opposed to larger promotions.

Advertisement

“If you’re in WWE. Like if Nia Jax wanted to end up having a match with Pat Buck. Does anybody think there’s going to be some sexual harassment or pressure there? Of course not.”

According to Lance Storm, his women wrestling students aren't the only ones that are uncomfortable with intergender matches. Lance Storm said that he has also spoken with male students who are also uncomfortable with intergender wrestling matches.

Lance Storm also discussed if outlawing intergender wrestling matches would lessen opportunities for female wrestlers in the professional wrestling business.

“I disagree because if intergender is not an acceptable booking practice, especially at the indy level, you have to book more women.”

What are your thoughts on intergender wrestling matches? Do you agree with Lance Storm's comments?