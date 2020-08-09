Lance Storm reveals one major problem with RAW Underground

Lance Storm was recently a guest on Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez. During the Q&A, Storm answered a number of questions from fans, including one about RAW Underground.

Lance Storm opened up about RAW Underground and pointed out his biggest issue with it: (H/T WINC)

Nobody has brought up the point that I think is the issue. They created a really cool look. By having these, let’s say, way more violent, way more quick sudden big throws, takedown, ground and pound and KO’ing guys, it looked exciting. To me the issue is you debuted it with what I would consider a UFC knockout highlight real where there were 4 matches in under 2 minutes. That’s less than 30 seconds a fight. If this gets over, they are in real trouble because the suddenness and the violence of a 30 second first-round KO is great, but you have a 3-hour show to fill. If Dolph Ziggler does a great amateur takedown, a go behind, chokes this guy out, you say, Ziggler looked awesome. Yea, he did, but if he has to do a pro wrestling match on RAW next week and go 12 minutes, I think there is the real fear of what happened to bada** Dolph that can beat a guy in 30 seconds?

Lance Storm went on to say that WWE should have booked RAW Underground in a similar way to Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, where the matches are short and violent but nowhere near as short as 30 seconds. Storm said that RAW Underground should have started with "more realistic, more violent, 8-minute match".

Lance Storm on Rachael Ellering possibly signing with AEW

Rachael Ellering is set to make her AEW Dark debut this week. Ellering, who was released from WWE earlier this year, is a student of Lance Storm. When asked about Ellering possibly signing with All Elite Wrestling, here's what Lance Storm had to say:

I can talk for an hour and not come up with a single bad thing to say about Rachael. She is one of my best students and we are really close. I think she is fantastic. If they do sign her, fantastic.

Oh y’all forgot about me?



Next week is the first step in reproving myself. Proving that just because I was hidden away in a warehouse for a hot minute doesn’t mean I’ve lost what I had before.



I can’t wait to earn back your support and trust. Let’s start the next chapter 💜 pic.twitter.com/237Pd47UTa — Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) August 7, 2020

Rachael Ellering will face Penelope Ford on AEW Dark in her All Elite Wrestling debut.