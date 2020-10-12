The trouble just doesn't stop for WWE's Lars Sullivan. The 32-year old Superstar made his WWE return on the recent Draft Special episode of SmackDown. It was his first appearance in around 16 months, as he attacked Jeff Hardy and Matt Riddle.

While Lars Sullivan's past comments on a blog consisting of various insensitive racist and homophobic comments emerged, it didn't mark the end of his trouble. Then, it came to light that he had previously participated in adult films.

Despite all of this, WWE stood by him and he was kept away from television for a long time, despite having recovered from his injury. Perhaps the COVID-19 situation also had a part to play, but things have turned bad again. Lars Sullivan has now been publicly accused of harassing a woman on Instagram.

While the screenshot was posted, Bodyslam.net followed up with the account of Annika Naidoo-Fuge, a Yoga instructor who Lars Sullivan used as a personal trainer for a while. She stated that while it wasn't bad at first, Sullivan started making several advances on Instagram.

You can read the screenshots in the link above, with Annika providing clear evidence that Lars Sullivan was constantly approaching her inappropriately. While she was seen trying to humor him, it was when he asked her for a private photo that she decided to tell him off.

She blocked him and refunded his money, telling Bodyslam that she is a professional and encourages women to speak up.

What does this mean for Lars Sullivan's WWE career?

It seems a bit odd that Lars Sullivan would take part in such activity from his private account. However, this is also yet another instance where he has found himself in trouble. This time, for more recent activity.

It will be interesting to see how WWE reacts to the situation and one would imagine that by now, they would have gotten wind of it. Lars Sullivan just returned and we imagine that WWE has, or had a plan for him.

Whether he will be quietly taken out of TV or simply made to continue, we can't be sure.