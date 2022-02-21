Lars Sullivan accused of stalking wrestler's social media; allegedly liked old engagement photos

Former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan has been called out again for stalking on social media.

Lars Sullivan was a controversial figure during his forgettable WWE run. A string of real-life controversies surrounding the behemoth turned him into a hated figure in the pro-wrestling world.

An independent wrestler has now accused Sullivan of creeping on his social media profile.

Michael Vincenzo Young shared a tweet stating that Sullivan liked his engagement pictures from October 2021. Vincenzo ended up deleting the tweet, but you can check out the screengrab below:

Lars Sullivan was let go by WWE in early 2021

Lars Sullivan was set for two major programs in WWE while he was still employed by the company. Fightful reported last year that Vince McMahon had planned to have Sullivan wrestle John Cena as well as Brock Lesnar.

In 2019, Sullivan became the center of controversy when it was revealed that he had made a series of racist and homophobic posts between 2007-13.

WWE fined Sullivan $100,000 over his insensitive remarks back then. Lars commented on the grave issue and took responsibility for his past behavior:

"There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago. They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended," said Lars. [H/T NewsWeek]

Last year, Sullivan was called out by another independent pro-wrestler named Charlie for stalking her Instagram profile. She shared a screenshot of her Instagram profile, in which Lars could be seen liking her pictures one after the other.

Sullivan had the size and personality to become a major star in WWE. If the Fightful report is true, Vince McMahon seemingly had big plans for his future. On-screen feuds with the likes of Brock Lesnar and John Cena would have done wonders for his career as a professional wrestler.

