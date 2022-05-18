×
Lash Legend advances in NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

Legend has been a regular on NXT 2.0
Liam Power
Modified May 18, 2022 06:42 AM IST
News

NXT Superstar Lash Legend has advanced to the next round of the NXT Women's Breakout tournament.

Legend has mainly feuded with Nikkita Lyons since being introduced to WWE's developmental show. She also teamed up with Natalya to compete against Lyons and Cora Jade. The babyface team of Jade and Lyons won on the night.

On the latest episode of the developmental show, Legend looked to advance to the next round of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament as she took on Diamond Mine's Tatum Paxley.

The match was initially a back-and-forth encounter where Paxley was able to get some impressive offense in. However, Lash Legend quickly turned the bout on its head, with Paxley unable to match her opponent's strength. The latter was able to overpower the Diamond Mine member to earn a pinfall victory. The win takes Lash to the final four of the NXT Breakout Tournament.

Legend will join the likes of former rival Nikkita Lyons in the tournament's semi-finals. Lyons defeated debuting Arianna Grace in a second-round match last week on the developmental brand.

What do you think of Legend's victory over Tatum Paxley? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

