Lash LeRoux explains why he retired from wrestling (Exclusive)

Lash LeRoux recently went in-depth about why he retired from wrestling and also discussed his last wrestling match.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lash LeRoux explained why he chose to retire from wrestling.

"Retiring from wrestling and transitioning into a pastor is strange in a sense that on the one hand it was extremely natural, and on the other hand it was extremely impulsive. What I mean by that is from the wrestling standpoint, I kind of felt the writing on the wall for a while. You can feel your days become numbered or you lose a little bit of your passion for the business and that generally will coincide with a down trend for yourself physically. You start feeling the injuries a little bit more, you care less about your work. That's not good and that's not a healthy place to be. I was a little disheartened with where the business was and where my place was in the business," LeRoux said.

Lash LeRoux is best remembered for his time in WCW in the late 1900s and early 2000s where he was part of the memorable faction Misfits in Action. LeRoux won tag team gold alongside Liutenant Loco (Chavo Guerrero Jr.) as part of Misfits in Action and the faction had garnered a great deal of popularity.

However, after WCW was bought out by WWE, LeRoux was sent to Heartland Wrestling Association. He soon got his release and went on to pursue other projects outside WWE. Following appearances in promotions like TNA and Georgia Champions Wrestling, Roux retired from wrestling in 2006 and became a pastor.

Lash LeRoux's last wrestling match

LeRoux recalled wrestling his last match against Bull Buchanan and how he didn't really announce his retirement but instead just went in and had his last match ever.

LeRoux stated that prior to his main event match against Buchanan on a local independent wrestling show, he told his opponent that it was his last match. While Buchanan might not have taken it seriously at the time, LeRoux was sure of it.

Following the match, the former WCW Tag Team Champion didn't take to the mic or make any indication of his retirement. Instead he went home, sold his boots on eBay and retired from professional wrestling.

