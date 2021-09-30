"Vince McMahon is only interested in 24 guys from WCW" – former WCW tag team champion on being informed of moving to WWE (Exclusive)

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Lash LeRoux spoke about the time he was informed that Vince McMahon had picked him as one of the superstars moving to WWE during the WCW buyout.

LeRoux revealed his conversation with John Laurinaitis when WWE bought out WCW. LeRoux mentioned that he received good news and bad news. The bad news was that Vince McMahon had picked only 24 stars from WCW, and the good news was that he was one of them.

LeRoux acknowledged that he was happy to be part of the team and took a hundred thousand dollar pay cut as part of the talent deal and moved to Cincinnati.

"Good news and bad news. That's the way Johnny Ace put it. 'Lash, I got good news and I got bad news. The Bad news is Vince (McMahon) is only interested in 24 guys from WCW. The good news is you're one of them.' So, I was just happy to be on the team. So I took a hundred thousand dollar pay cut and ended up going to Cincinnati where I was working more than I was in WCW," said Lash LeRoux.

LeRoux had limited interactions with Vince McMahon

LeRoux spoke about how WWE buying out WCW affected talent. He mentioned that most WCW talent found it tough to feature on WWE TV. LeRoux detailed that this was a time when the likes of Cena, Lesnar, Batista, and Randy Orton were also making their way to the main roster.

"It was difficult for the WCW guys, man. I won't be dishonest about that. The reason why is that most of us and I should speak for myself, more than anybody else. I was brought in on a talent deal. I was asked to go there for 4 weeks to knock the ring rust off so that they were ready to bring me on television. And 10 months later man I was still there," said Lash LeRoux.

LeRoux mentioned he often wanted to pitch the "Ragin' Cajun" gimmick to Vince. He felt that Vince would've liked the gimmick and worked with him on it. LeRoux pointed out that the gimmick was over in New Orleans and a high-intensity "Ragin' Cajun" gimmick was a missed opportunity for McMahon.

