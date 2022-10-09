Last minute update on Sheamus' match at Extreme Rules - Reports

A last-minute update outlines the ringside layout for the Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match pitting Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes against Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium at the Extreme Rules premium live event today.

The two teams took on each other in a six-man match on the September 9 episode of SmackDown, with Imperium picking up the win. This time, however, the match has a stipulation, one that the Irishman can be considered the creator of.

Fightful Select has reported a last-minute update on the ringside layout for the match. They stated that WWE was looking for wooden stools, whiskey barrels, banners, stools, suits of armor, and flags, among other things. These props would invoke the setting of an Irish bar.

The only Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match so far took place on July 29 2022 episode of SmackDown between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The Scottish Warrior took a hard-fought victory, which was for the #1 Contendership for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus challenged Intercontinental Champion Gunther on last night's SmackDown

Ahead of their factions facing off at Extreme Rules, Sheamus challenged Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the title on last night's SmackDown.

The two hard-hitting Superstars wrestled in the sequel to their much-heralded match at Clash at the Castle a month ago. Their 18-minute bout main-evented the show in what was a brilliant display of the two men's wrestling style.

The most talked about aspect of the match, however, was the controversial finish. As the former WWE Champion had the IC Champion in a clover-leaf submission, the Austrian seemed to tap-out, but then grabbed the ropes.

The crowd erupted thinking that the match had ended, but that was not the case. The ensuing confusion gave an opening to Ludwig Kaiser, who handed a Shillelagh stick to Gunther, who hit Sheamus and made the pin.

With the disputed finish to the match and the upcoming six-man tag match at Extreme Rules, it is certain that the feud between the two superstars is far from over.

