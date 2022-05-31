Latest betting odds for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022

With WWE Hell in a Cell just days away, the latest betting odds for the premium live event are beginning to take shape. The event will take place at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and so far there have been six matches confirmed for the show.

It should be noted that all the announced matches consist of stars from RAW and so far, there hasn't been any bout announced from SmackDown.

We now have the latest betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline, that indicate who are the expected winners of favorites for some of the top matches.

As a reminder to those unfamiliar with sports betting, odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number, and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Please note: Potential Spoilers Ahead (Betting odds do not guarantee outcomes but could be leading indicators)

Starting with the triple threat match for the RAW Women's Championship, Bianca Belair is an outright -200 favorite to defeat Asuka ,+300 underdog, and Becky Lynch, who is a +220 underdog.

The current betting odds also indicate that Cody Rhodes is likely to win another match against Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare has defeated the Visionary twice before this and is currently a -225 favorite against Rollins (+150).

Bobby Lashley also has another chance to go over Omos and MVP in a two-on-one handicap match. The former WWE Champion (-180) has the odds in his favor despite being outnumbered at the upcoming event with Omos and MVP at +140.

Latest Betting Odds for WWE Hell in a Cell after last night’s edition of RAW:

Seth Rollins (+150) vs Cody Rhodes (-225)

Bobby Lashley (-180) vs. Omos and MVP (+140)

The Judgment Day (-350) vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan (+225)

Ezekiel (-150) (2/3) vs. Kevin Owens (+110)

WWE United States Championship: Theory (c) (-450) vs. Mustafa Ali (+275)

Theory (c) (-450) vs. Mustafa Ali (+275) RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) (-200) vs. Becky Lynch (+220) vs. Asuka (+300)

