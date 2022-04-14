×
Latest on Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt's wrestling futures after leaving WWE

Bo Dallas (left); Bray Wyatt (right)
Danny Hart
Modified Apr 14, 2022 06:16 PM IST
News

Mike Rotunda, the father of Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt, is unsure if his sons plan to return to wrestling following their departures from WWE.

Dallas and Wyatt received their releases in April 2021 and July 2021, respectively, after working for WWE for more than a decade. Rotunda, known as I.R.S. during his days as an in-ring performer, also left his role with the company as an agent in September 2020.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Rotunda provided the following update on his sons’ wrestling futures:

“They’re definitely not maybe done. I don’t know. They’ve kind of got their foot going with a couple of different things, trying to see what’s available. Maybe you’ll see them back, maybe you won’t. I don’t know yet. I don’t wanna speak for them either because I know they’re trying to reach out and get some different things going.”
He's got the whoooole 🌎...@WWEBrayWyatt #WrestleMania #FireflyFunHouse https://t.co/E7xHzAKaT7

Dallas (real name Taylor Rotunda) and Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) performed on WWE’s main roster for the majority of their careers. They crossed paths during a tag team feud in 2018, but their family history was not referenced as part of the storyline.

Why Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt broke into the wrestling business

A young Bray Wyatt & Bo Dallas meet Sting 📸 https://t.co/yA2qruaMnI

Bo Dallas and Bray Wyatt’s father (Mike Rotunda), uncles (Barry Windham and Kendall Windham), and grandfather (Blackjack Mulligan) were all involved in wrestling.

For that reason, Rotunda knew his sons would have an interest in pursuing wrestling careers when they grew up:

“I didn’t push them to get into it, and I told them, ‘It’s a hard business. You’re gonna have to go through a lot of s***.’ And of course I think it’s a natural thing with them. Their grandfather did it, their uncles did it, their dad did it. No matter what you try to tell them, they’re gonna try to go do it,” said Mike Rotunda.

Dallas' most notable achievement in WWE came early on in his career when he won the NXT Championship. Wyatt went on to earn more success on the main roster, where he became a one-time WWE Champion and two-time Universal Champion.

Please credit Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

