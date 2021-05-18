Latest injury reports on Braun Strowman and The Miz following WrestleMania Backlash

Braun Strowman and The Miz featured on the WrestleMania Backlash card this past weekend. The Monster Among Men was involved in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship, while the A-Lister faced Damian Priest in a Lumberjack match.

Reports have now surfaced that both men suffered injuries at the pay-per-view. The Miz supposedly sustained a knee injury, while Strowman had some broken ribs.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that The Miz injured himself during his match with Damian Priest. This was referenced on tonight's RAW when John Morrison hoped The Miz would get better soon.

As far as Strowman's injury is concerned, Wrestling Inc. reported that it occurred during his match with Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. MVP also mentioned this when he addressed the WWE Universe in the opening segment of Monday Night RAW.

The Army of the Dead surrounded the ring, and the hand of @ArcherOfInfamy was raised as he defeated @mikethemiz in a wild Zombie #LumberjackMatch. #WMBacklash



RESULTS: https://t.co/XR1g9OiSmD pic.twitter.com/aCZOadS0qo — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2021

There is still no official word from WWE or the superstars themselves on their respective injuries and it remains to be seen if they are legitimate or kayfabe.

The Miz and Braun Strowman just finished up major storylines

The Miz and Braun Strowman were involved in two major storylines prior to their reported injuries. Now, it looks like those storylines are done with and their opponents are moving onto other things.

The A-Lister was involved in a huge feud with Damian Priest, stemming from WrestleMania 37. The two men have butted heads on numerous occasions, but the Archer of Infamy announced on RAW that he is done with The Miz.

Meanwhile, it looks like WWE will be prolonging the feud between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. Strowman's addition to the match at WrestleMania Backlash was just to change things up and, more importantly, for McIntyre to come out of it without being pinned or submitted.

It will be interesting to see just what WWE has planned for both The Miz and Braun Strowman once they make their return. What do you think they have planned? Let us know in the comments section below.