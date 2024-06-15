Latest Uncle Howdy clue teases major reveal soon

Another Uncle Howdy clue showed up during WWE SmackDown. This clue indicated an upcoming major reveal.

Several mysterious and cryptic QR codes have been showcased on screen over the past few months on RAW and SmackDown. These codes have often hinted at sinister and outright unfathomable events waiting to happen.

Since Bray Wyatt's tragic passing, Howdy hasn't been seen on television. Fans are now waiting with bated breath for the return of the star. Tonight on SmackDown, while Bayley and Naomi were walking backstage, a message popped up with the words "You refused salvation" and "The reckoning is inevitable." There was also a countdown timer present on the screen.

Trending

Following the message, a QR code showed up. Scanning the QR code pointed to a page with the same message and a countdown time which had 2 days 22 hours and 52 minutes remaining (as of this writing). Above the message was a crow symbol and clicking on it pointed to an old clue that contained some journal entries. Below the message was another clue and clicking that one pointed to a previous clue which was displayed a few weeks ago. This clue could indicate when the next clue will be revealed.

Expand Tweet

Uncle Howdy's return will surely create a buzz in the wrestling world. He is reported to be returning with the Wyatt 6 faction which was supposed to be Bray Wyatt's brainchild.